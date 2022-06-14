Rallies mark Blood Donor Day observation

N. Senthil Kumar, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital, felicitates a regular blood donor at the end of an awareness rally to commemorate World Blood Donor Day in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Rallies and awareness programmes marked the observation of the World Blood Donor Day in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts on Tuesday.

Nursing students and doctors took out an awareness rally, organised by the Apollo Hospital, Tiruchi, in the city. Flagging off the rally, N.Senthil Kumar, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital, near the MGR Statue Junction, gave a brief talk on the importance of blood donation and safe transfusion. The rally, organised at the initiative of Rohini Sridhar, Senior Vice President, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, culminated near the Corporation Main Office where regular blood donors were felicitated.

V.A.Sivam, Medical Administrator, and K.Sindhuja, Consultant Pathologist, Apollo Hospital, Tiruchi, participated.

In Nagapattinam, Collector A.Arun Thamburaj flagged off an awareness rally organised jointly by the Blood Bank of the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital, Rotary Club of Holy Town and JCI. He also administered a pledge to the participants on donating blood and raising awareness on blood donation. V.Viswanathan, Dean of the medical college were also present.