NRCB transfers technology to produce wine, vinegar from banana to company

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchi has transferred technology for producing wine and vinegar from banana to the Solapur-based Surachita Agro Producer Company Ltd, Maharastra.

Handing over the documents for transfer of technology to the company representatives recently, S.Uma, Director, NRCB, said post-harvest loss was a major problem in banana as it was a highly perishable fruit with short shelf life of three to four days.

Producing wine and vinegar from ripe bananas will not only help to reduce fruit wastage in the supply chain but also enable increase farmers’ income by tertiary processing, create jobs, and enhance investment opportunities. She asked the farmers producer company (FPC) to tap domestic and export markets to promote the innovative products.

P. Suresh Kumar, Principal Scientist, NRCB and main inventor of the technologies, said banana was a good choice for wine production because of its high concentration of polyphenols and antioxidants with high sugar content.

According to K.N.Shiva, Principal Scientist, NRCB and co-inventor of the technology, said banana wine can be produced by fermentation without addition of alcohol or synthetic flavours. Banana fruit based vinegar also had good market potential, he added.

Ratnadeep Mohan More, Chief Executive Officer of the FPC, said that the NRCB technology to produce banana wine and vinegar would give options to the consumers who have to choose only grape wine or apple cider vinegar.

The NRCB Institute has developed more than 60 technologies for production, improvement and processing of banana. The institute has an incubation centre which can be utilised by entrepreneurs, a NRCB release said.