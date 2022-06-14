New link road planned to connect integrated bus terminus and Tiruchi-Karur Highway

The road will run along the Koraiyar, Uyyakondan and Kudamuritti rivers

K.N.Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, inspecting the Koraiyar, Uyyakondan and Kudamurutti river bunds at the Puthur aqueduct in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

TIRUCHI

A new link road has been proposed along the Koraiyar, Uyyakondan and Kudamuritti rivers to connect the Integrated Bus Terminus, coming up at Panchapur, the Vayalur Road and the Tiruchi Karur Highway in the city.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, Minister for Municipal Administration, K.N.Nehru, said that the link road would be developed by strengthening the bunds of the three rivers for a total length of about 14 km between Panchapur and the Karur Highway.

“The bunds of the rivers will be widened to a width of about eight metres so that they can be used for road transport. Nearly two lakh commuters could use the road, bringing down the congestion within the city. The strengthening of the bunds will also help prevent flooding of residential colonies in the city during monsoon seasons,” Mr.Nehru told reporters after inspecting the bunds of the rivers on Vayalur Road, the Puthur Weir and near Panchapur.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, M.Sai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., which provides financial assistance to local bodies for development projects, P.Ponniah, Director of Municipal Administration, District Collector S.Sivarasu, Mayor M.Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R.Vaithinathan and other senior officials, accompanied Mr.Nehru.

Mr.Nehru pointed out that already a link road has been proposed from the District Court Roundabout near Cantonment in the city to Allithurai near Vayalur along the Uyyakondan River bank. The detailed project report for the road is under preparation.

Development of the two link roads was essential to tackle the increasing traffic congestion in the city, especially on the narrow Vayalur Road, he said.

Answering a query, Mr.Nehru said that the roads dug up in different parts of the city for revamping of the underground sewer lines and drinking water pipe lines would be relaid soon. “We have already allocated funds and tenders have been called. The dug up roads will be re-laid before the monsoon,” Mr.Nehru said.