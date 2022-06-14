Theft of 146 sheep, 26 lambs and three goats being probed

Siruganur police in the district have launched an investigation into the alleged theft of 146 sheep, 26 lambs and three goats from a sheepfold set up in an agricultural field at Alunthalaippur village near Siruganur a few days ago.

The theft of the sheep, lambs and goats belonging to R. Perumal (42) and his cousin brother Rengaraj was committed during the intervening period of June 9 night and in the early hours on June 10. The complaint in connection with the alleged theft of the sheep and lambs was lodged by Perumal to the Siruganur police on Monday.

Police sources said Perumal and Rengaraj had tied their sheep, lambs and goats in the sheepfold set up in the agricultural field of the latter at Alunthalaippur village on June 9 night and left home. The animals were found stolen from the sheepfold when Perumal and Rengaraj came to the field the next morning. Perumal had claimed in the complaint that some unknown persons had entered the sheepfold and stolen their animals. Acting on the complaint, the Siruganur Police have registered a case under IPC section 379 (theft) and launched a probe, the sources added.

In another incident, a cow and a calf which were tied in a cattle shed at Dharmanathapuram village near Samayapuram were reportedly stolen by unknown persons recently. The Samayapuram police registered a case under IPC section 379 (theft) on Monday based on a complaint from M. Lawrence (62) of Dharmanathapuram village who owned the cow and the calf. He had tied the animals in a cattle shed in the backside of his house on June 9 and found them stolen the next morning, the police said.