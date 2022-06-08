Five new cases in central region
Five persons, two each in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam, and one in Tiruvarur, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Wednesday, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.
Seven persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Wednesday. Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai had two active cases each in the region.
