BHEL Tiruchi undertakes plantation drive to expand green cover

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tiruchi, on Tuesday, undertook a large-scale plantation drive, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

A total of 1,130 saplings - 545 in and around the factory and 585 inside its townships - that were planted by employees comprised 15 species including teak, neem, tamarind, coconut, Singapore parking trees and a number of fruit bearing trees.

A press release issued by BHEL Tiruchi said the plantation drives were being carried out regularly to sustain its green cover. Measures were in place for drip irrigation and protection of saplings from cattle.

Rainwater harvesting and use of treated wastewater for horticulture were the other environmentally-conscious measures taken by BHEL Tiruchi, the press release said.