Corporation fails to allocate funds to widen Konakarai Road

The failure of the Tiruchi Corporation to include the project on widening the Konakarai Road between Tiruchi-Karur and Woraiyur has caused disappoinment among the citizens.

College Road, Karur Bypass Road and Konakarai Road are the three important roads connecting various parts of the city with Tiruchi-Karur Road and Mela Chinthamani.

Of them, the Konakarai Road sees less traffic. However, Karur Bypass Road and College Road see heavy traffic. Motorists invariably commute on the Karur Bypass Road connecting Salai Road and Tiruchi-Karur Road and the college.

The volume of traffic on Karur Bypass Road and college continues to rise with new vehicles adding to its population almost daily. There have been voices in favour of making use of the Konakarai Road to reduce the volume of traffic on the other two roads. Understanding its importance of it, the Tiruchi Corporation mooted the project in 2018 to widen the narrow road. It planned to transform the road into a major road for residents to commute between Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur and Chathiram Bus Stand and Mela Chinthamani.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, upon assuming office in May 2021, visited the road and promised that action would be taken soon to widen the Konakarai road. The Corporation subsequently surveyed the 2 km road that runs parallel to the Kudamurity River. Many motorists had welcomed the move as it was touted as a good alternative to the heavily congested Karur Bypass Road.

They expected that the project would be announced in the budget, which was tabled in the Corporation Council meet recently. But, it did not find a place in it, thereby causing dismay to the citizens.

“The sharp rise in the volume of vehicles on Karur Bypass Road and College Road makes us difficult to commute on them. If the Konakarai Road is widened by 45 to 60 feet, several motorists, who intend to drive to Chathiram Bus Stand and northern parts of the city from Woraiyur, will choose it. We were eager to see the allocation of funds for the project. But we are disappointed as no announcement was made in the budget,” says S. Thirunavukarasu, a resident of Woraiyur.

When contacted a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the project was under consideration. It had been discussed with the Collector. It would take a shape in one or two months.