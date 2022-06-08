Residents seek relocation of branch library

Readers and residents of Edamalaipatti Pudur have sought relocation of the government branch library, which is operating from a dilapidated building.

The 11-year-old branch library, run by the Department of Public Libraries, is housed on the first floor of a poorly-maintained building, which cries for attention. Readers frequenting this library have been continually complaining about the condition of this building, alleged to have been denied even the basic form of maintenance for over a decade.

Residents claim that when they inquire about the status of the relocation, authorities merely respond that it is in the works but that no progress has been made thus far.

“Forget about the upgraded facilities like CCTV cameras; the library lacks basic amenities including seating and toilet facilities. The building is cramped and has inadequate lighting and ventilation, said R. Ashok, a resident of Papa Colony.

From a dingy room full of books, it spreads the light of knowledge among the residents and schools in the area. “The library has a collection of 17,725 books and has as many as 2,400 members with 35 to 40 of them visiting every day. Students from the schools located in and around the area have access to the library as well,” said the library staff.

The e-service system, which has recently been implemented in most libraries, has yet to be established here due to the lack of computer facilities. "There is no one at the library to help people with books and membership cards except the librarian," said G. Balu, a member.

Members rue that due to its poor state and location, most people are unaware that there is a library in the area.

“A proposal to the shift the branch library has been submitted to the Director and we are awaiting budget allocation,” said a senior officer of the Department of Public Libraries.