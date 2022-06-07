College teachers in high anticipation of reasonable duration of summer vacation

Teachers of arts and science colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University are in high expectation of a reasonable duration of summer vacation after completion of the even semester examinations later this month.

The university exams are scheduled for start on June 13, and the college teachers face uncertainty over the summer vacation, which they deem very necessary for rejuvenation, for two reasons: the plan of the Department of Government Examinations to release Plus Two results on June 23, and the absence of any notification from the Directorate of Collegiate Education about the schedule for the next semester.

"Having worked on all Saturdays during the course of the Even Semester to fulfil the mandatory requirement of 90 teaching-learning days, the yearning of teachers for a well-deserved break is quite reasonable," P. David Livingstone, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association, said.

"Once the Plus Two results are out, the college teachers will have to be on their toes for admission-related works," Prof. David Livingston pointed out.

Teachers in autonomous colleges are relatively in a better position as the examinations have been completed, and in some institutions the valuation process is also over.

"Teachers feel drained out due to the monotony caused by excessive work almost all through the week. The necessity to work during May in the midst of peak summer was quite stressful indeed," K.T. Tamilmani, Dean-Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of English, Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti, said.

According to college heads, a piquant situation has been caused during the Even Semester due to the much-delayed conduct of the Odd Semester Exams during January-February this year.

"In fact, there were 120 teaching-learning days during the Odd Semester. There is no way to adjust the excess working days of previous semester since the portions for the Even Semester had to be completed," a Principal of a city college said.

There were instances of teachers availing themselves of the utility of medical leave during April-May, to beat the stress, it is learnt.

A duration of summer vacation lesser than a fortnight could in all probability cause disappointment among the teachers, the college heads point out.

The tweaking of the academic calendar due to COVID pandemic is bound to disrupt the schedule of teaching-learning and examinations during 2022-23, another principal said, exuding hope that things will get better from 2023-24 session.