Tiruchi Division slashes railway parcel rates
The Tiruchi Railway Division has slashed the railway parcel rates by 50 %. The railway parcel rates are fixed based on the type of trains in which parcels were carried or based on the percentage of utilisation.
The reduced parcel rates were operational with immediate effect. The price cut would benefit passengers and vendors alike. A press release issued by the Tiruchi Division on Tuesday said the quantum of parcel loading and its patronage was bound to go up as a result of this reduction.
The release further said the amount charged for a quintal of parcel loaded in trains would fall drastically because of the steep rate reduction.
