Teacher dies, association demands action against TRB officials

Tamil Nadu Computer Science Teachers Association has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take “stringent action” against authorities of Teachers’ Recruitment Board over the death of a Tiruchi-based teacher in a road accident at Egmore in Chennai, citing the “mental stress” caused by the practice of summoning computer teachers at short notice to carry out preparatory works for major examinations to be the reason.

The teacher Vinod of Syed Murtuza Government Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi who had reached Chennai by an unreserved overnight train on June 4 was hit from behind outside the Egmore Station and died on Tuesday in a private hospital.

It was regrettable that officials of TRB or the School Education Department had not visited Vinod during hospitalisation, State president of the association T. Selvakumar said.

The practice of summoning Computer Science teachers for preparatory works of TRB exams must be shunned. Suitable compensation must be given to the family of the deceased teacher from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the press release said.