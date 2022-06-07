DMK providing good governance backed by public support:Vaiko

TIRUCHI

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder Vaiko on Tuesday said that the ruling DMK government headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was providing good governance with huge public support.

“Every day a scheme was being announced and executed by the DMK government,” Mr. Vaiko said and termed the current regime as a “golden era” for the State.

In a brief interaction with reporters at the international airport here, Mr. Vaiko said the Stalin-headed DMK government was proceeding on the path laid down by the party’s former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and added that the DMK party and Chief Minister were firm on pursuing Dravidian ideology and principles.

Asked how he viewed the one-year DMK rule and that of the eight-year rule of the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Vaiko said the difference between the two was huge, comparing them to a mountain and a molehill.

To another query on whether the BJP was competing with the AIADMK for the position of the main Opposition in the State, Mr. Vaiko said there appeared to be no Opposition party in the State.