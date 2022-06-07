Tiruchirapalli

One new case in central districts

The central districts recorded a fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi was the lone district that recorded a case. All other districts -- Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Karur and Tiruvarur -- recorded no fresh cases.

With a new case in Tiruchi, the total number of patients, who are under treatment for COVID-19 in the central region stood at 10. Seven of them were from Tiruchi district. All of them were under home treatment.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2022 8:25:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tiruchi/article65504490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY