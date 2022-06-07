One new case in central districts
The central districts recorded a fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi was the lone district that recorded a case. All other districts -- Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Karur and Tiruvarur -- recorded no fresh cases.
With a new case in Tiruchi, the total number of patients, who are under treatment for COVID-19 in the central region stood at 10. Seven of them were from Tiruchi district. All of them were under home treatment.
