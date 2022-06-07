Move to discuss Mekedatu project at CWMA flayed

The Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association has expressed shock over the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to take up for discussion the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project of Karnataka government, at its meeting to be held on June 17.

The move to build a reservoir at Mekedatu would put a question mark over the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, observed Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, president of the association. For over 50 years, Tamil Nadu has been fighting against the proposal on the grounds that Karnataka had no right to build a reservoir at Mekedatu.

If the reservoir at Mekedatu was built, will Karnataka release water to Tamil Nadu from K.R.S and Kabini dams as specified in the final verdict of the Cauvery Tribunal, Mr.Rajaram wondered. In the past, Karnataka had built many dams without the consent of Tamil Nadu and the Union government. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin should prevent the construction of the reservoir at Mekedatu, he said.

The coordinator of the Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, P.Maniarasan, in a statement, condemned the decision and called upon the State government to obtain a court injunction against the June 17 meeting of the CWMA. If the meeting was held, Tamil Nadu should boycott it and request the Puducherry and Kerala governments too to do so.

Rejecting the contention that the authority had “wide powers” on any matter concerning the Cauvery, Mr.Maniarasan maintained that the CWMA had powers only to order the release of water to Tamil Nadu as per the orders of the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has not vested the CWMA with powers to grant permission for building new reservoirs, he said.

Alleging that the authority had failed to get Tamil Nadu’s due share of water from Karnataka, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to press for the dissolution of the CWMA and demand the constitution of an autonomous authority headed by an impartial officer.