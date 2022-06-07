Elderly woman found murdered

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered at Thayanur on the outskirts of Tiruchi city on Tuesday. Police identified the victim as M. Akkammal of Thayanur. The body was found on an agricultural field in the morning. Police believe that the murder could have been committed on Monday night.

Police suspect that the woman could have been smothered to death. However, a clear picture on how the woman was murdered would come to light only after an autopsy, said a police officer adding that the identity of the killer was not known immediately. A gold chain weighing four sovereigns worn by the woman was found missing.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Sujit Kumar, who inspected the crime scene and conducted inquiries, said that three special teams had been constituted to probe the murder case. The Somarasampet police are investigating.