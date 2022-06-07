Train stoppage for temple festival
Southern Railway has announced temporary stoppage of Karaikal - Ernakulam - Karaikal and Chennai Egmore - Karaikal - Chennai Egmore expresses at Thirumallairayan Pattinam railway station in view of the Aayiram Kaali Amman temple festival. The trains will stop for one minute at the station.
The Karaikal - Ernakulam express (Train No. 16187) will stop at Thirumallairayan Pattinam up to June 9. It will arrive at 4.39 p.m. and leave at 4.40 p.m. The Ernakulam - Karaikal express (Train No. 16188) will stop at the station up to June 8. It will arrive at 10.56 a.m. and depart at 10.57 a.m.
The Chennai Egmore - Karaikal express (Train No. 16175) will stop at the station till June 8. It will arrive at the station at 4.09 a.m. and leave at 4.10 a.m. The Karaikal - Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16176) will stop at the station up to June 9. It will arrive at 9.29 p.m. and leave at 9.30 p.m., a Southern Railway press release said.
