Head constable dies in accident

A 59-year-old police Head Constable, S.Thangavelu, died in a road accident on the Thuraiyur - Namakkal road at Sakkampatti village on Friday. He was attached to the Jambunathapuram police station.

Police sources said Thangavelu was riding a two-wheeler when the vehicle and a maxi cab that came in the opposite direction collided. The Head Constable died on the spot. The body was sent to the Thuraiyur Government Hospital for post mortem. The Thathiengarpet police have registered a case.