Villagers undertake pilgrimage on bullock carts

The natives of Rachandar Thirumalai village near Thogaimalai in Karur district worship their family deity at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple once in five years by travelling to the destination on bullock carts. This year, their journey to the temple began on Friday.

The custom has been in vogue for the past several centuries. Around 500 people belonging to the village left on a journey on 35 bullock carts to offer worship to their family deity, keeping up a 100-year-old tradition.

"After reaching their destination, the families participate in a series of rituals, including tonsuring their heads as an offering to their deity," said Govindaraj, a villager. They sacrifice goats and later sit down to a grand feast. As a mark of thanksgiving, they also offer paddy or cows to the presiding deity Lord Ranganathar.

It is believed that the pilgrimage by the residents brings prosperity to the whole village. Hence, all residents arrive at the temple, travelling about 30 to 35 km, taking three days for the pilgrimage. “We left the village in the early hours of Friday and will return home on Sunday,” said Mr. Govindaraj.