Steam generator flagged off

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, achieved a milestone with the despatch of the 43rd nuclear steam generator (SG) for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

The steam generator, for a 700 MWe unit to be installed at NPCIL’s Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, was flagged off from the unit on Tuesday by S.V. Srinivasan, General Manager (in-charge), BHEL, Tiruchi Complex, in the presence of senior officials of BHEL and NPCIL.

Mr. Srinivasan commended the efforts of all those involved in the manufacture and despatch of two nuclear steam generators within a few months in the same calendar year for NPCIL projects.