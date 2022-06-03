Tiruchi district witnesses 1,700 fatal accident cases since 2019

Notwithstanding enforcement and road safety awareness campaigns, Tiruchi district has witnessed as many 1,700 fatal accident cases during the period from January 2019 to May 2022. The accident rate during the last three-and-half years was higher in Manapparai sub division as compared to the other four sub divisions: Jeeyapuram, Tiruverumbur, Musiri and Lalgudi.

Police statistics reveal that fatal accident cases and the number of those killed were 530 and 567 respectively in the calendar year 2019 in the district. This figure dropped in 2020 when the number of fatal cases reported were 447 and those killed were 466. The accident rate climbed up in 2021 with the number of fatal cases reported being 498, while the number of persons killed were 513. In the current year up to May, fatal cases reported were 225 and it was 238 in the case of those killed.

Manapparai sub division encompassing Manapparai, Valanadu, Thuvarankurichi, Puthanatham and Vaiyampatti police stations remained on top in respect of fatal accident cases and casualties since 2019. The total number of fatal cases reported were 387 and the figures of those killed were 412. Musiri and Lalgudi sub divisions were second and third respectively in terms of cases and fatality figures, according to the statistics. The fatal accidents were reported in different types of roads including national highways and state highways.

Police have identified the spots where accidents have been reported frequently in all the five sub divisions. Several fatal accidents have been reported at different locations along the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway, Tiruchi- Dindigul national highway, Tiruchi - Madurai national highway and Tiruchi - Karur national highway.

Accidents have also been reported on the Tiruchi - Salem state highway and Tiruchi - Kallanai road. The sources said the locations where fatal accidents had been reported in the last three and half years include Thindukarai, Mutharasanallur, Kovilpatti, Kallupatti, Asoor cut road, Sevanthampatti Vilakku, Vannankoil, Chathirapatti and Karanipatty cut road.