Two new cases in central region
Two persons, one each from Thanjavur and Tiruchi district, tested positive for COVID-19, in the central region on Friday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.
Four infected patients were receiving treatment at home and in hospital in the region. Of these, Tiruchi district had two active cases, while Thanjavur and Tiruvarur had one case each.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.