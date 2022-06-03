World Bicycle Day commemorated
TIRUCHI
The National Service Scheme Cell of Bharathidasan University commemorated World Bicycle Day with a rally on Friday.
The rally was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam from the varsity’s Khajamalai campus and the cyclists went through Anna Stadium, TVS Tollgate, Mannarpuram and Collector’s Camp Office before returning to the starting point.
The initiative was aimed at promoting the usage of bicycles as mode of transportation by raising awareness of its health and environmental benefits.
L. Ganesan, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, A. Lakshmi Prabha, NSS programme coordinator, Bharathidasan University and NSS programme officers from various colleges, were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.