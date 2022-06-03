World Bicycle Day commemorated

TIRUCHI

The National Service Scheme Cell of Bharathidasan University commemorated World Bicycle Day with a rally on Friday.

The rally was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam from the varsity’s Khajamalai campus and the cyclists went through Anna Stadium, TVS Tollgate, Mannarpuram and Collector’s Camp Office before returning to the starting point.

The initiative was aimed at promoting the usage of bicycles as mode of transportation by raising awareness of its health and environmental benefits.

L. Ganesan, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, A. Lakshmi Prabha, NSS programme coordinator, Bharathidasan University and NSS programme officers from various colleges, were present.