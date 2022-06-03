Ensure adequate stocks of fertilizers: farmers

TIRUCHI

With the Mettur Reservoir being opened for irrigation ahead of the customary date of June 12, farmers representatives of Tiruchi district on Friday urged the district administration to ensure availability of farm inputs, especially fertilizers, at primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and private dealers.

Raising the issue at the monthly farmers grievances day meeting held here with Collector S.Sivarasu in the chair, a section of farmers’ representatives complained of short supply of fertilizers such as DAP and urea in the district.

P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, alleged that most of the PACS did not have stocks of urea. Farmers were also being forced to buy other products along with urea, he said.

P.Viswanathan, president, Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, complained that private dealers did not have stocks of DAP in the district.

Responding to the complaints, Mr.Sivarasu maintained that the district currently had 5,650 tonnes of fertilizers against the estimated requirement of 13,690 tonnes. Indents have been raised for another 13,500 tonnes, he said.

Mr.Ayyakannu also complained that secretaries of some PACS were not sanctioning crop loans as per the scale of finance for each crop and urged the district authorities to initiate action against such erring secretaries. In response, an official of the Department of Cooperatives assured that credit would be extended as per the approved scale of finance.

A section of farmers’ leaders, especially N. Veerasekaran, State secretary, Bharathiya Kisan Sangam, and Ayilai Siva.Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, urged the district administration to deploy beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for desilting C and D category channels in the district.

“Desilting these small canals is essential to ensure water reached the tail-end areas in various parts of the district,” he said.

R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, reiterated the long pending demand of farmers for implementation of the Cauvery (Mettur Dam)-Sarabanga-Thirumanimuthar-Ayyar canal link scheme.

“The Water Resources Department has already drawn up the estimates for executing the project up to the Keerambur tank and the district administration should recommend to the government the implementation of the scheme at the earliest. The project will be of immense benefit for farmers in the dry belts of Uppilliyapuram, Thuraiyur and Thathaiyengarpet unions,” he said.

R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, sought release of 4,000 cusecs of water in the 17 irrigation canals in Tiruchi and neigbhouring districts so that farmers in the tail-end areas too can take up cultivation.

N. Ganesan, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association, urged the government to revise the procurement price of milk in view of the steep hike in cost of cattle feed and other inputs.