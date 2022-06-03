Conference-cum-expo on food processing industry

The resilience and growth of the food processing sector in India, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be among the focus areas at a conference-cum-exhibition to be hosted by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI) and Chithirai Business Associates in association with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) here on Saturday.

The day-long event, titled ‘Food Processors’ Expo-cum-Round Table: Finance, Technology, & Market’, will be held at Sebco Auditorium at Morais City in the city. T.Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology, will be the chief guest of the event, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Rick Nobel, Agricultural Attache, Netherlands Embassy, New Delhi, K. Inkarsal, General Manager, NABARD, Tamil Nadu Regional Office, Ar. Rm. Arun, President, SICCI, Jebakumar, Global President, Chithirai Business Associates and M. V. Subramanian, MD, Future Focus Infotech would all speak at this strategic forum.

Bankers, technology providers, farmer-producers’ organisations, self-help groups and retail companies will be participating in the round-table conference.

An exhibition on the sidelines will feature over 30 stalls from the food processing sector across the state. There would also be a session for food start-ups to pitch their ideas for acceleration and funding.

A statement from the organisers said that the conclave would provide an opportunity to strengthen the food marketing linkages in value chain, especially growers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, and food service establishments.

“The demand for various products of the food processing industry is on the rise because of the increase in per capita income of the Indians which results in higher spending on value added food,” said the statement.