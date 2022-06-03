Man arrested on rape charge

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Friday on the charge of raping a 19-year-old girl in a village near Lalgudi in the district. The accused P. Muthu was arrested on a complaint lodged by the victim girl who had completed plus two. The offence was allegedly committed against the girl in her house in November last year. The girl was pregnant now, police sources said. The victim and the accused resided in the same village. The Lalgudi All Women Police have registered a case under IPC section 376 (rape).