Member units of DCIC gain exposure at Defence Expo

Member units of of Defence Chamber of Industries and Commerce (DCIC), Tiruchi, that had taken part in the Defence Expo in Chennai were exposed to business opportunities in making of products suiting requirements of Army, Navy and Airforce.

Organised by Swatantra Foundation, along with TIDCO and Lagu Udyog Bharathi, the event envisaged connecting MSMEs to defence equipment makers, with the purpose of indigenising defence components.

Having taken part in the interaction sessions, the Tiruchi-based units that had put up stalls along with TREAT (Tiruchi Engineering and Technology Cluster) and SIMCO Meters, were initiated into the process of registering with Government e-Marketplace portal, N. Kanagasabapathy, functionary of DCIC said.

The three-day exhibition also witnessed seminars and business to business interactions.

The key participants included Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Indian Space Research Organisation, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Dassault Systemes and Bharat Forge.

In all, there were over 250 stalls by MSMEs and more than 50 stalls by defence public sector undertakings and large corporates, at the Chennai Trade Centre.

While the smaller components were displayed at the stalls, photographs were displayed for the large ones, Mr. Kanagasabapathy said.

The MSME sector in the region is buoyed by the prospects for BHEL to get into manufacture of defence products, Mr. Kanagasabapathy said.

With Department of Defence Production targeting ₹ 35,000 crore Export Target by the year 2023-24 together with around ₹ 51,000 crores offset obligation opportunities, there is tremendous scope for Indian Industries, particularly the MSMEs, to utilise this opportunity.

Similarly with the Department of Defence Production aiming for ₹ 90,000 crore Defence Production for the current year, here too there is tremendous scope for Indian Industries.

With the target of ₹ 10,000 crore for the Tamil Nadu defence corridor, the Tamil Nadu defence manufacturers can gear up to the challenge of meeting the target, according to the organisers.