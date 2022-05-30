No new cases in central region
There were no new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities caused by the virus in the central districts on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Five active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital were registered in the region. The districts of Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi reported one active case each.
