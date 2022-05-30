23 injured in jallikattu
Twenty three persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Naduvalur village in neighbouring Ariyalur district on Monday. As many as 520 bulls were released at the event in which 300 tamers participated.
Among the injured, 19 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and four others were referred to the Government Hospital, Ariyalur, said police sources.
