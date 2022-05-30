Two killed as car rams motorcycle

Two persons on a motorcycle died after a car rammed the vehicle from behind on the Dindigul-Salem national highway under Aravakurichi police station limits in neighbouring Karur district on Sunday night. The fatal accident occurred near Jangalpatti diversion road.

Police identified the deceased as Sylvester Raj (35) and R. Maruthupandi (24) - both from Dindigul district. The two were proceeding towards Karur from Dindigul with the motorcycle driven by Sylvester Raj when the car rammed the two-wheeler.

Police said Sylvester Raj died on the spot, while Maruthupandi was declared dead at the Aravakurichi Government Hospital. The car driver R. Prabhakaran (35) of Perambalur district was secured. The Aravakurichi police have registered a case.