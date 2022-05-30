Corporation revives plan to set up bus terminus at Srirangam

Chairperson of taxation and finance committee T. Muthuselvam presented the budget in the presence of Mayor M. Anbazhagan in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Proposals on widening the road overbridge (ROB) on Salai Road near Maris Theatre, strengthening road and drinking water supply network, building a foot overbridge at Melapudur and a bus terminus at Srirangam are some of the salient features of the Tiruchi City Corporation Budget for 2022-23.

The Budget estimates tabled at the Corporation council meeting here on Monday, project the civic body’s total revenue at ₹2,140 crore and expenditure at ₹2,139 crore, with a surplus of ₹92.49 lakh. Of this, a total of 64% of the revenue goes towards salary and pension payments, while property tax will contribute 28% of its revenue.

Chairperson of taxation and finance committee T. Muthuselvam presented the budget in the presence of Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Deputy Mayor G. Divya and Corporation Commissioner P.M.N Mujibur Rahuman.

The ROB on Salai Road, which had suffered extensive damages in monsoon rains in recent years, would be widened at an estimate of ₹44 crore, with the Railways and the Corporation sharing the cost equally. The project would taken up this year.

Though no financial allocation was made for the project, the civic body proposed to identify a suitable site for the proposed bus terminus at Srirangam and seek funds from government to execute the project.

A sum of ₹32.50 crore was sanctioned for 128 road works. At least one major road in each of the 65 wards would be developed under the initiative.

Clinical labs would be established at a cost of ₹22 lakh each at the Corporation dispensaries at East Boulevard Road and Woraiyur under the National Urban Health Mission. Two wellness centres would be established at 18 Corporation Urban Primary Health Centres in the city, at a total cost of ₹9 crore.

Prominent among the budget proposals is the establishment of service centres at each of the 65 wards, sterilization centres for stray mongrels and uninterrupted water supply, among other projects. The civic body plans to convert 5,000 of the over 40,000 street lights in the city into solar powered ones on an pilot basis.

The civic body has proposed to install 6,266 new street lights to address the concerns about dimly lighted roads. New office space for the urban local body at ₹40 crore on the main office campus and ward committee office was proposed in the budget.

The budget also included ₹20 crore for upgrading anganwadis and building smart classrooms and basic amenities such as toilet facilities at all corporation schools.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the Corporation proposes to take up an initiative to collect, transport, process and manage construction and demolition waste under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer model. The project, using latest technology would be taken up at a cost of ₹6 crore. Besides, two road sweepers are planned to be acquired at a cost of ₹1.30 crore.