Thanjavur-Tiruchi daily special train to resume from June 1
The Southern Railway on Monday announced the resumption of Thanjavur-Tiruchi daily unreserved express special with effect from June 1. The Railway Board, New Delhi, had approved the resumption of the train.
The Thanjavur - Tiruchi special (Train No. 06869) will leave Thanjavur at 6.45 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.15 a.m. The train will have one-minute stoppage at Alakkudi, Budalur, Aiyanapuram, Solagampatti, Tondamanpatti, Tiruverumbur, Manjattidal and Ponmalai, a press release said.
