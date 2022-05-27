Plea to complete desilting of irrigation canals within a week

The Federation of Farmers Associations of Cauvery Delta Districts has urged the State government to complete the on-going desilting works on ‘A’ and ‘B’ category irrigation canals within a week before releasing water in them.

While welcoming the early release of water from the Mettur dam, ahead of the customary date of June 12, Arupathy Kalyanam, general secretary of the federation, also urged the government to ensure the early completion of the construction works taken up on irrigation structures.

In a representation to the Collector R. Lalitha, Mr. Kalyanam sought the removal of all encroachments after a thorough survey of the 36 rivers, A and B canals and major drainage channels so as to streamline the irrigation system in the delta districts. Special inter-departmental teams should be formed at the level of each regulator or A category canal in all delta districts to regulate the release of water for irrigation.

As harvest of the paddy cultivated in filter point areas would begin by end of July, the State government should persuade the Centre to begin procurement for the kharif season from August 1. The State government should fulfil its poll promise of providing ₹ 2,500 a quintal as procurement price for paddy, he said.