Potential identified for scaling up cargo movement from Tiruchi region 

Stepping up its effort for transitioning V. O. Chidambaranar Port, Thoothukudi, into an International Container Transshipment Hub, the Association for Tuticorin Hub Port Development (ATHPD) drummed up support from exporters and importers in the region for its initiative through a trade meet here on Thursday.

The specific potential for enlisting patronage of Ariyalur-based cement industries for scaling up cargo movement was highlighted at the CII Trichy and V O Chidambaranar Port Authority Trade meet and Interactive Session facilitated by the ATHPD on the theme 'Gateway Port for Southern Tamil Nadu'.

The session highlighted the faster movement of exim cargo through the V.O.C Port to any part of the world, and the other advantages including cost-effectiveness, reliability, sustainability and digitally-enabled logistics eco system.

T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, V.O.Chidambaranar Port Authority, said the port was, amidst competition among other ports for cargo, improving the service level along with cost reduction. one container scanner was installed by the port, in addition to the two scanners available with the customs at Tuticorin. This would speed up the clearance of cargo further. Best road and rail connectivity adds to the efficiency of transporting cargo. He sought fullest cooperation of the exporters and importers to derive the utility of the government's conciliation scheme.

Uma Shanker, Chief Commissioner, Custom House, Tiruchi, exuded hope that the V. O. C Port has the potential to develop on the lines of the Nava Sheva Port, Navi Mumbai.

D. Anil, Commissioner of Customs, Custom House, Tiruchi, said customs processes were totally paperless; 90-95% cargo clearance is through RMS (Risk Management System) and only five percent of cargo goes for physical examination. In the system-driven processes, no time delay is experienced by the Importers and Exporters. Since self-sealing facility is available for the recognized and approved customers, manufacturing companies could utilise the facility, he said.

M Soma Sundaram, Chairman, CII Trichy Zone, and M Karthikeyan, Vice Chairman, expressed eagerness to infuse fibrancy into export-import activities in the region.