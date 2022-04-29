One new case in central districts
One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi district on Friday, making it the sole new infection in the central region (inclusive of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts), according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
There were no fatalities reported on Friday.
Fifteen active cases of patients undergoing treatment in hospital and at home were recorded. Of this, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts had four active cases each. Three active cases each were reported in Pudukottai and Thanjavur district. Karur had one active case.
