‘NEP 2020 aims to promote inter-disciplinary education’

The main aim of National Education Policy 2020 is to promote inter-disciplinary education for development of new products, V. Kamakoti, Director of Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, said on Wednesday.

"Become job creators rather than seeking placements in external organisations," Prof. Kamakoti told students of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, emphasising that the institution should turn into a centre for creating and providing employment.

Delivering the Institute Day address, the IIT-Madras Director delivered into development of 'Sakthi', India's indigenously-developed microprocessor, and appreciated the involvement of 27 interns from NIT-T from 2014 to 2017.

Bhaskar Bhat, Chairman of Tata Sons, and the chairman of the board of governors of NIT-T, said the prevailing climate for startups and unicorns in India has been quite positive in recent years. Startups, he said, was the best avenue to develop indigenous technology and generate wealth for the economy.

G. Aghila, Director of NIT-T outlined significant steps taken in line with New Education Policy (NEP) such as the introduction of integrated MTech-PhD programmes which have already begun and credit transfer system to esteemed institutes. Sponsored projects worth ₹ 13 crore, consultancy worth ₹ 3 crore and eight patents reflect the high technical and scientific competency of the faculty, Prof. Aghila said.

Dean Academic, N. Kumaresan, pointed out that in spite of economic slowdown due to COVID, placements remained as high as 90% for undergraduate programmes and 85% for postgraduate programmes.

Prof. Kamakoti joined other dignitaries in honouring student achievers. Over 300 students from all departments comprising top three rank holders of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were awarded. Also, 40 alumni awards were awarded to the best outgoing student of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Twenty six best performing faculty were also felicitated.

The newly-elected student council was introduced.