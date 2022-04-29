St. Joseph’s College launches Learning Management System developed in-house

St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, has launched JosTEL, (Joseph’s Technology Enhanced Learning), a learning management system developed in-house, conceptualising it as a ‘pioneering initiative’ for arts and science colleges.

A total of 500 E-content in various forms such as videos, text materials, presentations and 150 assessments in the form of multiple-choice-questions and assignments have been uploaded into the portal.

Principal M. Arockiasamy Xavier launched JosTEL along with Rev. Fr. S. Leonard, the rector; and Rev. Fr. S. Peter, Secretary, on Thursday.

Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the College had chosen a PG course from each Department, and equipped the faculty with the expertise to develop the E-content and Assessment, Rose Venis, Dean for IQAC and Qurshid Begum, Additional Dean, said.

All the PG students in the college have been enrolled into the LMS portal after imparting technical training for fullest use of the LMS portal to learn the courses and take up assessments on their own. The course teachers for the corresponding course will help the students online in the portal to clarify them with their queries. The college is also planning to launch self-courses to all the UG students in the next academic year. This is to enhance the students to experience asynchronous mode of digital learning, V. Alex Ramani, Deputy Principal, said. Of the 30 courses launched in the portal, 20 and Self-Paced, and the rest value-added ones.

S. Senthil Nathan, Director, Human Resource Development Centre, Bharathidasan University, delivered a special address on 'LMS for Techno-Pedagogical Innovations' on the occasion. "LMS is a felt need in the current scenario of higher education delivery to facilitate students for 'anytime anywhere' learning, Prof. Senthilnathan said.