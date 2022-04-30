Fervour marks Srirangam temple car festival

Devotees draw the car of Sri Ranganathswamy Temple to mark Chithirai festival at Srirangam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

April 30, 2022 09:06 IST

Devotees in large numbers converged at the temple town of Srirangam on Friday and pulled the temple car on the occasion of the Chithirai festival of Sri Ranganathswamy Temple.

The processional deity Sri Namperumal was brought out in a procession from the ‘Kannadi Arai’ in the early hours and thereafter placed on the decorated temple car. Rituals were performed after which the temple car stationed on East Chithirai Street was pulled at around 6.30 a.m. amidst religious fervour.

The temple car went via South Chithirai Street, West Chithirai Street and North Chithirai Street before coming back to the same spot from where it started. Necessary arrangements were made by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for the festival.

As a precautionary measure, power supply was suspended in Srirangam for a few hours in the morning in connection with the car festival. Police personnel in large numbers were deployed to regulate vehicular movements. The 11-day Chithirai festival which commenced on April 21 concludes on May 1.