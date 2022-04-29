DGP assures CRPF jawan of speedy arrest of culprits in robbery case

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has assured a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan that culprits who had robbed a gold chain from the latter’s wife at Perur village under Jambunathapuram police station limits in the district in the early hours on Thursday would be arrested speedily.

The CRPF jawan Neelamegam currently serving in Kashmir had posted a video clip in social media appealing to the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police to initiate a probe and sought the arrest of the culprits who had robbed gold chain from his wife N. Kalaivani, besides seeking protection for his family.

Upon coming to know about the incident, DGP Sylendra Babu spoke to Neelamegam and his wife Kalaivani over phone on Thursday night and consoled them. The DGP informed both that special teams had been constituted and assured them that the culprits would be arrested speedily, a police press release said.

Kalaivani was asleep in her house when unidentified persons entered in the wee hours on Thursday and robbed a gold chain weighing eight sovereigns worn by her and escaped. The culprits had made use of the situation wherein the door of the house was kept open for free flow of air. Acting on a complaint, the Jambunathapuram police registered a case under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 453(lurking house-trespass) and launched an investigation.

A special team under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, was conducting inquiries with some suspects regarding the robbery case. Necessary steps were being taken to speedily crack the case and arrest the accused, the release said.