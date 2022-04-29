School students participate in emerging technologies workshop

The Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of Bharathidasan University organised a symposium sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology to orient school students to current scientific advancements, here on Thursday.

The three-day programme on Emerging Trends and Technologies (ETT-2022) was conducted in association with Jeyram Educational Trust (JET), Scopik Edutech (SET) and the schools to kindle students' interest in science professions.

Speaking at the inauguration, M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, said, “Developments in technology are introduced to children at a young age which provide an opportunity for them to extend their intellect, enabling them to become not just a consumer but also a creator of technology.”

Mr. Selvam informed the students the School University Industry Tie-up Scheme (SUITS) offered by IECD which establishes a new path in school education for skill-based learning in information technology.

About 300 students in grades 8th to 11th from various schools attended the symposium. Workshops, including 3D printing, metaverse, virtual manufacturing, Spark AR, immersive technology, photography, poster designing, and mural art were organised for the students.

3D printing and metaverse were exhibited by B.C Jainaressh, Regional Head, South of Media and Entertainment Skills Council, to the guests of honour.

S.R. Balasundaram, Department of Computer Applications, National Institute of Technology; M.B Moses, Department of EEE, Anna University; J. Balakrishnan, CEO of Jeyram Educational Trust and Scopik Edutech; S. Sundara Raman, National Head of Scopik Edutech and E. Ramganesh, Director, IECD, took part in the event.