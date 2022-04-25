One new case in central districts

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai district on Monday, making it the sole new infection in the central region (inclusive of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi), according to the bulletin of the State Health Department.

There were no fatalities recorded on Monday.

Fourteen active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home were reported in the region. Of this, Thanjavur had five active cases, while Tiruvarur had four. There were three active cases in Pudukottai district. Nagpattinam and Tiruchi districts reported one active case each.