Tiruchirapalli

22 injured in jallikattu near Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

Twenty two persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Arasangudi village near Tiruchi on Monday. A total number of 460 bulls were released during the event in which 200 tamers participated. 

Eighteen among the injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining four injured were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here, said police sources. 


