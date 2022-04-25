22 injured in jallikattu near Tiruchi
TIRUCHI
Twenty two persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Arasangudi village near Tiruchi on Monday. A total number of 460 bulls were released during the event in which 200 tamers participated.
Eighteen among the injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining four injured were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here, said police sources.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.