AAI to spend more than ₹ 7,000 crore in T.N. airports in three years

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has plans to spend more than ₹ 7,000 crore in airports in Tamil Nadu in another three years, Sanjeev Jindal, Executive Director (Engineering - Civil), Southern Region, AAI, New Delhi, said on Monday.

Tamil Nadu is the State where the AAI is spending the maximum in the aviation sector, Mr. Jindal told reporters here after inspecting the pace of the new passenger terminal building construction works at the Tiruchi international airport.

In addition to upgrading main airports in Tamil Nadu such as Chennai and Tiruchi, the AAI had a target for Madurai, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore airports. “We have already called a consultant for Coimbatore airport and we are about to get land very soon at Coimbatore and Madurai.”

Land had already been acquired at Thoothukudi airport and works for runway extension, new terminal building, new tower and a new fire station were under construction, Mr. Jindal said and added that in another two to three years these three airports would be in a position to handle bigger aircraft.

Mr. Jindal said the runway length at the Thoothukudi airport would be extended from the present 1,350 metres to 3,115 metres suitable for handling Airbus-321 aircraft. He said the AAI had plans to make 24 airports across the country as zero carbon emission buildings.