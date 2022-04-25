Thiruvalarsolai remaining a neglected area

More than 10 years have passed since Thiruvalarsolai, a serene locality located on the banks of the Cauvery River, was brought under the limit of the Tiruchi City Corporation. But both Thiruvalarsolai and adjoining Ponnurangapuram lack adequate civic infrastructure and cry for the attention of the authorities.

Ponnurangapuram, known for country brick manufacturing, and Thiruvalarsolai was merged with the Corporation after the delimitation process in 2011. While Thiruvalarsolai has about 1,750 households, about 250 families live in Ponnurangapuram. Except for one or two families, who live in farms and brick kilns, the entire stretch between Ponnurangampuram and Kondayampettai in Thiruvanaikoil, located about five km from Thiruvalarsolai, still boasts of fertile agricultural land. The residents had vehemently opposed the move of merge with the Corporation claiming that it was not prudent to merge the agrarian villages.

The residents rue that both Thiruvalarsolai and Ponnurangapuram lack basic infrastructure that is commensurate with the Corporation. It does not have a proper stormwater drain or underground drainage system. There are streets that do not have streets except the main streets such as Mela Street, Nadu Street and Keela Street. In the absence of underground drainage, the households discharge domestic sewage in open spaces and backyards.

Open defecation is still prevelant in Thiruvalarsolai and Ponnurangapuram. There is a public toilet near the bus stop on Kallanai road. Since it is far away from the residential locality, it is under utilised.

It is alleged that sanitary workers had been making irregular visits to collect domestic waste, thereby forcing the residents to discard the garbage at their will.

“Our area is geographically alienated from other parts of the Corporation. We need to go to Thiruvanaikoil or Srirangam to meet the officials or sanitary inspectors to air our grievances over civic issues. Except for laying roads, our locality is neglected on major infrastructural projects including underground drainage,” says A. Balaji Kumar (59), a long time resident of Thiruvalarsolai.

“There is an urgent need to establish public toilets in at least seven locations in Thiruvalarsolai so as to prevent open defecation. Several interior streets need street lights. Similarly, the road between Iraniyamman Temple and Thiruvalarsolar should be illuminated by fitting sufficient bulbs,” says S.S. Jana, son of S. Kalaimani, councillor, ward 6.

He said that the issues being faced by the residents of Thiruvalarsolai and Ponnurangapuram would be to the notice of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru. Special attention was needed to create all the needed infrastructure. The Corporation authorities had been apprised of the situation. The demands and aspirations of the people would be met gradually, Mr. Jana hoped.