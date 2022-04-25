Price of fish spikes amid annual ban

With the annual fishing ban currently in effect, prices of freshwater fish have risen in Tiruchi. Seafood lovers are forced to pay through their nose as the price has skyrocketed due to less catch.

Every year, the fishing ban is implemented from April 15 to June 14. The two-month ban on mechanized fishing will help the breeding of fish schools.

Popular varieties of freshwater fish such as Sankara and Kizhi are selling for ₹320 and ₹500 per kg respectively. Only a couple of weeks back, Sankara was selling for ₹180 while Kizhi went for ₹320/kg. Aiyla, Catla, Mathi, and Vela, among other fish, sell for between ₹250 and ₹300/kg.

G. Saravanan, president of Wholesale Fish Vendor Welfare Association at Kasivilangi Market, said that the annual deep-sea fishing ban has triggered the price rise of fish. Fishing activities in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu have come to a standstill, he said.

“Previously, around 6 tonnes of fish is regularly imported from Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, but due to the fishing ban, only 2 tonnes is sent from Kerala,” Mr. Saravanan added.

“If the arrival of fish is limited in the coming days, the price is expected to rise considerably more,” Kumar, a vendor at Gandhi Market, said.

Following the soaring price, the fish market witnessed a low turnout of consumers. "Seafood costs have risen drastically, and it is difficult to pay increased rates for nearly everything, from food to fuel," said John, a consumer.