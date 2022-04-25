Desilting works get under way in delta districts

Desilting of the Uyyakondan Canal in progress in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The Special Desilting Scheme works got under way in various districts in the delta region with Ministers, MLAs and Collectors inaugurating the exercise over the past couple of days.

In Thanjavur district, stretches of various water courses would be desilted for a length of about 1,356 km through 170 works sanctioned at an estimate of ₹ 21.03 crore. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the exercise on Sunday.

The Minister pointed out that during last monsoon season farmers were affected due to breaches at Konkadungaluru and Vedapuri Aru. The desilting works would cover the vulnerable stretches in flood-prone areas, he said.

In the neigbhouring Tiruvarur district, about 115 works sanctioned at an estimate of ₹ 12.08 crore would be executed to remove silt accumulation for a length of about 1,200 km of water courses. Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K.Kalaivannan inaugurated the exercise on the Kallukudi drainage canal at Kaanur village on Monday.

In Perambalur district, the Public Works Department would execute 40 works sanctioned at an estimate of ₹ 2.48 crore. This includes clearing of silt accumulation of a stretch of Marudhaiyar from Vilamuthur and various other inlet and drainage channels to irrigation tanks.

During the last northeast monsoon, agricultural fields were inundated due to heavy silt accumulation on drainage channels. Bunds of inlet and drainage channels would be strengthened at vulnerable places.

Transport Minister S.S.Sivasankar, who inaugurated the desilting work on the 4.35-km-long stretch at Marudhaiyar anicut on Sunday, said the works would cover inlet and drainage channels for a total length of about 90 km.

In Ariyalur district, 16 desilting works, covering a length of about 48.62 km of water courses, would be executed at an estimated cost of about ₹ 1 crore, Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi said after inaugurating the work at an irrigation canal branching off from Ponnar Main Canal at Arulmozhi village in Udayarpalayam taluk.

About 1,500 acres will be benefitted in Madhanathur, Karaikurichi, Vazhaikurichi, Adikamalai, Mela Kudikadu, Thenkatchi Perumalnatham, Keezha Kudikadu and Annankaranpettai. A seven km stretch of the canal would be desilted. The supply channel of the Kadur Anicut would also be desilted, besides various other inlet and drainage channels of irrigation tanks.

Minister for Law S.Reghupathy inaugurated the desilting work on the inlet channels of Mirattunilai Periyakanmai, Vemban Mukundan Kanmai and others in Tirumayam taluk. About 20 inlet chanels for a length of about 41.73 km would be desilted in the district at an estimated cost of ₹ 1.1 crore.