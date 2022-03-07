Resumption of express trains on Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section to take more time

Railways issues notification for the third time inviting ex-servicemen for engagement as gatekeepers

TIRUCHI

With the Tiruchi Railway Division issuing a fresh notification inviting interested ex-servicemen to work as Gatemen on contract basis on the broad gauge converted Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch, the resumption of long distance express trains on this section, especially during night hours, is expected to take more time.

This is the third time that the Tiruchi Railway Division has issued a notification calling for applications from ex-servicemen for engaging them as Gatemen on the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch via Tiruthuraipoondi, Pattukottai and Aranthangi which was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge nearly three years ago after prolonged delay in completion of works.

The fresh notification mentioning the last date of submission of applications as March 10 was issued last month in the wake of response not on expected lines during the last two occasions, say railway sources. Although there were gatekeepers posted during day time on this stretch, additional strength would be required for operating express trains during night hours, the sources further said. The nearly 150-kilometre Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section has not seen resumption of express trains on this stretch for a decade now post gauge conversion. Travellers from Pattukottai, Adhiramapattinam, Madhukkur and other nearby places still have to travel by road to either Mannargudi or Thanjavur to board a train to Chennai, say rail users.

There has been persistent demand from the rail users of this region for resumption of express trains from Karaikudi to Chennai and Chennai to Karaikudi during night hours as it would benefit different sections of the society including businessmen, those going for medical treatment to Chennai and those working in the IT sector, says V. Viveganantham, secretary, Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association. However, this demand remains unfulfilled for long notwithstanding repeated representations for posting of gatekeepers on a permanent basis to man the 71 level crossing gates on this stretch. At present, the Tiruchi Division is operating only one DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) service from Mayiladuthurai Junction to Karaikudi Junction and back via Tiruvarur , Tiruthuraipoondi, Pattukottai and Aranthangi. The train leaves Mayiladuthurai in the morning to Karaikudi and returns back to Mayiladuthurai in the night. This is being operated as a special train with express fare, says Mr. Viveganantham.

The fresh notification clearly states that the contract for engagement of ex-servicemen as gateman was only up to October 2022 and that further extension was subject to the approval of the Railway Board. There could be a feeling among ex-servicemen that the job offered as gatemen was only for a limited period of time with no guarantee after a point of time which could also be the reason for many of them not responding positively to the two notifications issued earlier, say the sources. One of the conditions put forth in the notification is that the railway administration would be at liberty to terminate the services of the deployed personnel without prior notice in case their performance was found to be not satisfactory.

After scrutiny of applications, the ex-servicemen would be subjected to undergo medical examination and those fit would thereafter be imparted necessary theory and practical training for a period which would be determined by the railways before their actual deployment, say the sources.

Railway sources acknowledge that resumption of express trains on the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi route especially during night hours would take more time as additional strength of gatekeepers was required for operation of the trains.