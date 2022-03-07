Farmers stage demonstration seeking MSP for small onion

Expressing concern over the slump in the price of small onions, members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam staged a demonstration in Perambalur on Monday urging the Centre to fix the minimum support price for the bulbs.

“Small onions are cultivated on about 75,000 acres in Tamil Nadu and of this, nearly 20,000 acres is in Perambalur district. The fluctuation in the price of small onions is adversely affecting the farmers,” said R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary of the association, who led the agitation.

Mr.Raja Chidambaram called upon the Centre to fix the MSP of small onions at ₹ 30 a kg and also procure them from farmers, he demanded.