Minor girl forced into flesh trade, nine arrested, including two women

The Jayamkondam All Women Police in Ariyalur district on Sunday arrested nine persons, including two women, on charges of seducing and forcing a minor girl into flesh trade due to which the victim became pregnant and undergoing treatment in government hospital.

The arrest was made on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents who are said to be daily wage earners. The arrested women are K. Santha (30) of Udayarpalayam and P. Chandra (38) of Keezhapalur. The victim was a school dropout.

Police sources said Santha who knew the victim’s mother approached the latter claiming that she would take the girl for carrying out domestic chores in houses. Believing the claim, the victim’s mother sent her daughter with Santha who made use of the situation and allegedly exploited the girl and indulged her in flesh trade. Chandra was also allegedly involved with Santha in the crime that was committed against the minor over the past three months.

The girl who was allegedly given sedatives mixed with soft drink was sexually assaulted on different occasions. Santha is said to have left the girl with her parents due to her ill health. The girl’s parents thereafter took her to the Jayamkondam Government Hospital where the doctors declared that the victim was pregnant. The girl was subsequently referred to the Ariyalur Government Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Acting on a complaint , the Jayamkondam All Women Police conducted inquiries with the victim and her parents during which the entire crime came to light. The police arrested seven men in connection with sexual assaulting of the minor girl, besides arresting Santha and Chandra.

A case under IPC sections, including 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl) 376 (1) (rape), 370 (4) (trafficking) and sections 3 read with 4 (1), 17 of POCSO Act and section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, has been registered.