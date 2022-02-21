63 fresh infections, no death in central districts

A significant fall in new COVID-19 cases was noticed in the central districts with 63 fresh infections reported according to data collected by the State Health Department on Monday. No death was recorded.

Tiruchi had the highest number of fresh cases, with 23 persons testing positive on Monday. Thanjavur had 13 new cases. In the remaining seven districts, tallies were reported in single digits, with Tiruvarur having nine fresh infections, and Pudukottai reporting six.

Five persons tested positive in Karur, followed by four new cases in Nagapattinam. One fresh case each was reported in the districts of Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, and Perambalur.