Stage set for counting of votes

The stage is set for counting of votes polled in the urban local bodies elections in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

The votes polled in Tiruchi City Corporation will be counted at Jamal Mohamed College. Collector S. Sivarasu, who reviewed the arrangements made on the college campus, said that the counting would begin at 8 am. All candidates and their agents would be frisked before allowing them into the counting centres. They were asked to report at their respective centres before 7 am. No one would be allowed to carry mobile phones. They would be collected at the entrance.

Three-tier security had been in force at all counting centres. A total of 1,900 police personnel had been deployed for security. More than 650 personnel had been engaged for counting of votes.

While 17 tables had been established for counting votes in K. Abhisekapuram zone, there were 16 tables each for Srirangam, Golden Rock and Ariyamangalam zones. Strong rooms, where the EVMS were kept, would be opened in the presence of agents of the candidates. The EVMs would be subsequently brought to the respective tables for counting. Postal votes would be counted initially. The entire process of opening strong rooms and counting would be videographed. About 120 closed-circuit television cameras had been set up at different locations to record the proceedings, Mr. Sivarasu said.

The Collector said that leads would be announced through public address systems. Most of the results would be known within 11 am. The Tasmac outlets would be closed for a day in Tiruchi and the towns, where counting would take place.

Urumu Dhanalakshmi College on Tiruchi-Thanjavur will be the counting centre for the votes polled in Thuvakudi Municipality, Koothappar, Ponnampatti and Sirugamani town panchayats. Votes polled in the Thuraiyur municipality and Balakrishnampatti and Uppiliyapuram town panchayats will be counted at Jayaram Engineering College at Karattampatti. Kurinji Engineering College will be the counting centre for Manapparai municipality.

The votes polled in Lalgudi municipality and Kallakudi, Pullampadi and Poovalur town panchayats will be counted at St. Anne’s Girls Higher Secondary School in Lalgudi. The Government Higher Secondary School in Musiril will be the counting centre for the votes polled in Musiri municipality, Kattuputhur, T. Pettai, Thottiyam and Mettupalayam town panchayats. Arrangements have been made at Surya Engineering College at Konalai for counting the votes polled in Mannachanallur and S. Kannanur town panchayats.